Court Mandates Wyoming Sorority Welcome 6’2″ “Transgender’ Woman as New Member

A lawsuit filed by sorority members at the University of Wyoming to block a transgender woman from joining has been dismissed by a judge — despite allegations the student was a “sexual predator” who got physically aroused around them. Since the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority bylaws do not define what a “woman” is, Wyoming US District Judge Alan Johnson ruled he could not proceed with the lawsuit and dismissed the matter on Friday, according to reports. “With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the court will not define a ‘woman’ today,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson ruled that a federal court could not interfere with the sorority chapter’s freedom of association by ruling against its vote to induct trans student Artemis Langford last year. “The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford,” Johnson wrote in his ruling.

