A black mother is blasting her daughter’s Georgia elementary school for “segregating” African American students to give them “more opportunities” amid a series of controversies tied to critical race theory.

Kila Posey filed a federal discrimination complaint against Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta after learning that her daughter had been placed in a class only for black students.

The outraged mother told WSB-TV that principal Sharyn Briscoe, who is also black, informed her that students were being separated by race to give them more opportunities.

The school had two classes for black students and six for white students, Posey said.

Posey claims she only found out about the situation after the principal said her daughter couldn’t be placed in a certain teacher’s class.

“She said that’s not one of the black classes, and I immediately said, ‘What does that mean?’ I was confused. I asked for more clarification. I was like, ‘We have those in the school?’ And she proceeded to say, ‘Yes. I have decided that I’m going to place all of the black students in two classes,’” Posey said.

The mother said she insisted her daughter be placed in a white class but the principal said it meant the girl would be isolated.

“I explained to her she shouldn’t be isolated or punished because I’m unwilling to go along with your illegal and unethical practice,” Posey said.

The mother said she has “lost sleep” trying to work out why the school thought it was a good idea.

“It was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me — a black woman,” Posey said.

“It’s segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it.”

