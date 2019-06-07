NEW YORK POST:

The young Texas couple that died on a dream vacation to Fiji sent messages to their relatives complaining of numb hands and throwing up for eight hours straight — but they seemed unaware that their mystery illness was life-threatening, according to a new report.

Michelle and David Paul, of Fort Worth, were visiting the island country late last month — and started feeling unwell the day before they were supposed to leave.

Michelle, 35, texted her parents, who live in Nevada, soon after the couple arrived in Fiji, saying that she and her husband had been violently ill.

“We are both going to doctor now,” she wrote in a message obtained by ABC News. “We have been throwing up for 8 hours. Dave has diarrhea. My hands are numb. We will text when we can.”

Once the pair returned to the hotel, Michelle sent a text to her mom, Juliet Calanog.

“We just got back from the clinic. They gave us fluids and anti-nausea drip,” Michelle Paul wrote. “They gave us electrolyte packets and anti-nausea pills. We still don’t feel 100%. Going to rest in our room.”