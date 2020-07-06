BizPacReview:

A couple in Martinez, California drew mixed reaction on Twitter after painting over Black Lives Matter street graffiti in front of the county courthouse.

The brouhaha erupted on Saturday, when a woman painted over “Black Lives Matter” signage while her partner/husband stood guard and videotaped the incident (presumably for evidence in case they get jumped by thugs).

While the woman paints, onlookers heckle the couple.

The man says to one heckler: “We’re sick of this [false] narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of [systemic] racism. It’s a lie.”

An unidentified woman off-camera replies, “This is racist!”

The man pointed to the “Black Lives Matter” street graffiti and said, “THIS is racist.”

A woman responds: “You can’t be that stupid, can you?”

“No, but you can be,” the man retorts.

The woman painting over the BLM street graffiti says to the mob: “Keep this sh*t in f*cking New York. This is not happening in my town!”

