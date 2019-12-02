NEW YORK POST:

A couple were spotted having a sex romp in a lower Manhattan subway station during morning rush hour — and the NYPD wants to put handcuffs on them, police said.

The duo, who have not been identified by authorities, were spotted performing sex acts on each other on the No. 4/5 platform at the Bowling Green station at about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, cops said.

Several customers caught them in the act and reported it to police, authorities said.

The man is about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray overcoat and dark hat. He was caught on surveillance camera leaving the subway station after the illicit romp.

