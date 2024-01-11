Couple found dead in sweltering South Carolina home as heater reached a blazing 1,000 degrees

An elderly couple was found dead in their sweltering South Carolina home as the heater reached a staggering 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit — leading firefighters to believe the machinery was ablaze at first glance.

The bodies of Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82, were discovered by a police officer and paramedic Saturday after family members had not heard from the couple for three days and requested a welfare check, according to a police report.

The paramedic attempted to take the body temperatures of both Littlejohn and Fowler. Still, their temps topped the measurable index of the device, surpassing 106 degrees F — well above 98.6 degrees, the standard body temperature of most adults.

Firefighters also responded to the scorching house where they estimated the temperature to be 120 degrees F — after the doors had been left open to the cold air for 20 minutes.

