A yoga instructor and a hairdresser isolated a lonely, bipolar Malibu doctor from his family and pumped him full of ketamine for the better part of a year so they could siphon millions of dollars before he ultimately died alone, a shocking report alleges.

Friends and employees of the late Mark Sawusch told the Los Angeles Times that Anna Moore, 39, and Anthony Flores, 46, manipulated the suicidal doctor into giving up control of his finances under the guise of intense friendship.

The devious couple — who were indicted in February on charges of felonies, including conspiracy, identity theft, mail fraud and money laundering — allegedly embezzled nearly $3 million from Sawusch and tried to steal another $20 million after his 2018 death.

They are accused of sending Sawusch to weekly ketamine injections and feeding him LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana while spending his money on clothing, lavish parties and weekend trips.

“It seemed like to me they just kept him drugged,” massage therapist Dora Peterson told the outlet.

READ MORE