Cops are looking for a trio who beat up a couple at a Manhattan Popeye’s last weekend, punching and kicking them in the fast-food restaurant after starting an argument for no reason at all, authorities say.

The victims — a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man — were in the fast-food restaurant on Avenue of the Americas around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when the three strangers, two women and a man, started an argument, the NYPD says.

It wasn’t clear what they argued about, but police say it was unprovoked and it escalated quickly.

The trio set upon the couple, dragging them to the ground and punching them in the restaurant, then ran off.

The victims suffered cuts on their faces, ears and knees but refused medical attention at the scene.

