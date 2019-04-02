NEW YORK POST:

A classic car-collecting British couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning when they backed their Mercedes-Benz into a giant plastic bag, an inquest found.

William Reid, 67, of High Seaton, Workington, bought the 1980s Mercedes 230 in the US and once it arrived across the pond, decided to store the luxury ride in the bag to protect it from the elements during the winter in late 2017, according to the Telegraph.

The retired truck driver reversed the car into the bag in his garage with the help of his partner, Kathryn Workman, 70, but the vehicle began filling with exhaust fumes.

Workman managed to crawl out of the bag and called emergency services, who initially told her to stay clear of the area before an operator advised her to try to help the stricken man.

She tried to wake Reid before being overcome by the fumes herself, according to the inquest.