NEW YORK POST:

A couple from Indiana is accused of ditching their adopted 10-year-old daughter and moving to Canada — but they claim the girl is actually an adult with dwarfism running a psychotic scam, according to reports.

In a story that eerily mirrors the 2009 horror flick “The Orphan,” Kristine Barnett and her ex-husband Michael Barnett claimed to local station WISH-TV that Natalia, the girl they adopted from Ukraine in 2010, is a grownup and a diagnosed psychopath and sociopath.

At the time of the adoption, Kristine Barnett, 43, said she was told that Natalia, who has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, was 8 years old.

But in 2012, she says she realized the adoption was a scam and got the girl’s age legally changed to 22 in an Indiana probate court.

Then, in July 2013, the couple set the girl up in an apartment in Tippecanoe County and moved to Canada with their two sons.