Couple behind world-famous Florida Christmas lights display are exposed as SQUATTERS

A couple behind a world-famous Florida Christmas lights display have been exposed as squatters who faked a deed to take over their upmarket house.

Mark and Kathy Hyatt were widely praised for the over-the-top holiday decorations which spread festive cheer at their home in Plantation Acres for years.

But the pair, who divorced in 2017, have been accused of taking over the property without buying it or taking out a mortgage after a Miami Dolphins player was forced to sell.

A team of property appraiser’s detectives found the Hyatt family wrongfully occupied the home following a seven-month investigation, according to the Sun Sentinel newspaper.

Kathy told investigators that Mark, who died in 2020 aged 56, drew up the 2005 deed for the home using ‘cut and paste’, changed the locks of the home and threw out its contents.

