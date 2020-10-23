New York Post:

A young couple who once dined at the Big Apple’s iconic Balthazar couldn’t bottle up their emotions after ordering an $18 Pinot Noir — but being served a $2,000 Mouton Rothschild instead by accident, the eatery’s owner recounted this week.

Waiters poured the two wines into identical decanters but the pricey one was mistakenly taken to the couple’s table, the Soho eatery’s owner, Keith McNally, said on Instagram, wine site Decanter reported.

It was unclear when the incident occurred, but it aged well as the restaurant remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-grand Bordeaux First Growth, the most expensive wine offered at Balthazar, had been ordered by four Wall Street businessmen who apparently didn’t notice the error.

In fact, the restaurant’s night manager said the host of the business meeting actually praised the purity of the cheapest wine on the list, while the lucky couple “jokingly pretended to be drinking an expensive wine,” McNally said.

