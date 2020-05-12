ABC NEWS

A couple was arrested after they allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs at three Hasidic men in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and tried to rip off their face-coverings while blaming them for the spread of the coronavirus, the NYPD said.

Paulo and Clelia Pinho, 35 and 46 respectively, of Queens, were charged with hate crimes for the incident that took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street, the police said. Paul Pinho allegedly called 911 to report a large crowd gathering, according to police.

He and his wife allegedly got out of their car, accosted the men, shouting out slurs and attempted to take away their face coverings, according to the NYPD.

“You’re the reason why we’re getting sick,” one of the suspects allegedly said, according to police.

