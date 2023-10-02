Couple and their dog are killed in grizzly bear attack while they were camping in Banff National Park

A couple and their dog have been killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Banff National Park, Canada.The ‘inseparable’ long-term partners were able to send out a GPS alert to Parks Canada at around 8pm on Friday indicating that they had been attacked.A team specializing in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but poor weather forced them to abandon taking a helicopter and they travelled by ground.

The Parks Canada crew arrived at 1am the following day to find the couple dead along with their dog.The grizzly bear was still in the area exhibiting ‘aggressive behavior’ and the animal was destroyed ‘for public safety’.A family member of the couple told CBC: ‘They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable. They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know. They knew bear protocol and followed it to a tee.’

