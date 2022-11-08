THE TIMES LEADER (WILKES-BARRE) – KEVIN CARROLL

It was announced earlier today that, due to a paper shortage that impacted a number of voting precincts across the county, Luzerne County polling places were ordered by County Court of Common Pleas Judge Lesa Gelb to remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The extension, which has attracted national media attention (including a tweet from NBC News reporter Dasha Burns referring to the situation as a “mess”), will provide voters with extra time to cast their votes while the county has additional ballot paper delivered to the affected precincts.

But it will also likely mean that candidates running to represent the county may not learn the results of their races this evening.

“Candidates won’t know who won by the end of the night,” said Alec Ryncavage, the Republican candidate for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 119th Legislative District. “This election also may be open to lawsuits.”

Ryncavage also noted that the late polling hours will impact not just voters waiting to cast their ballot, but poll workers and campaign staffers who are out working the polls.

