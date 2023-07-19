Country Music Television (CMT) has sparked a wave of controversy by pulling Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ music video, which features scenes from Antifa-BLM riots, amidst media outrage.

The video, which depicts incidents of left-wing violence, specifically against law enforcement, has been deemed by leftists as ‘violent’ and ‘hateful.’

CMT confirmed on Monday that it had withdrawn Aldean’s music video, which had initially aired over the weekend. The music video, produced by Broken Bow Records/BMG and released on Friday (July 14), was on the CMT rotation till Sunday (July 16) during morning music video hours, according to Billboard.

In the video, Aldean can be seen performing in front of a courthouse, with an American flag hanging at the entrance. Intercut with the performance are clips of a burning flag, protestors attacking police, convenience store thefts, and riots during the “2020 Summer of Love.” A Fox News headline, “state of emergency declared in Georgia,” appears in the video.

Since its posting on Aldean’s Youtube account, the video has garnered over 770,000 views, demonstrating significant engagement from viewers.

The increased viewership has propelled the video onto YouTube’s Trending list for music, where it currently sits at number 19.

