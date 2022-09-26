The Muslim Brotherhood’s “endgame” is to murder every non-Muslim and “destroy Western civilization,” according to counterterrorism expert Cynthia Farahat, who revealed they are open about their intentions of infiltrating and corrupting every American institution “like a cancer,” and slammed the “far-left” for its “propaganda” supporting the global terrorist organization.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, well-known Egyptian author and political analyst Farahat highlighted the Muslim Brotherhood’s association with virtually all Islamic terror groups.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is the incubator of Sunni Islamic terrorism,” she said. “They are the command and control for Islamic terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS), the Islamist Jemaah Islamiyah, the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, Hamas, along with many other radical terrorists groups.”

“I actually found it harder to pin down a terrorist group that didn’t have a direct connection to the Muslim Brotherhood than the other way around,” she added. “They are also responsible for radicalizing Muslims because when you have a radicalized base, its so much easier to recruit jihadists from it.”

