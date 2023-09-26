Counterfeit engine parts found in over 100 planes worldwide

Counterfeit parts have been found in about 100 planes worldwide, including aircraft belonging to Southwest, United and American Airlines. Thousands of parts were sold by British distributor AOG Technics with falsified paperwork and at least 100 engines globally have been identified as containing the affected parts. The problems have been found in CFM56 engines, which power some Airbus and Boeing models and is the world’s best-selling engine.

Jet engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, discovered the parts in engines it repaired and is now suing the company in the London High Court for access to documents for parts in engines made since 2015. Matt Reeve, a lawyer for CFM, told Reuters that AOG had partaken in a “deliberate, dishonest and sophisticated scheme to deceive the market with falsified documents on an industrial scale.”

