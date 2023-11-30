Councillor Said Shoot Ireland Rioters in Head, ‘Beat Them Until They Die’

The Irish political establishment has generally responded with more disgust to the Dublin riot last week than the mass stabbing that pressaged it, but none as strongly, perhaps as Councilman Abul Kalam Azad Talukder who said he wanted those responsible killed.

Limerick councillor who responded to last Thursday’s riots by declaring “hate will never win” appears susceptible to the emotion himself, having also ranted that protesters should be shot and beaten to death. Irish outlets including Gript and The Limerick Post have reported on remarks made by councillor Azad Talukder — chairman of the Metropolitan District of Limerick and “businessman and taxi driver by trade” — made at the City and Country Council on Monday in which he made his incendiary claims.

