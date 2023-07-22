Daily Mail

America currently has one of the Western world’s easiest citizenship tests

Applicants need to answer only six out of 10 questions correctly to get through

The US citizenship test is being updated after more than 1 million people became Americans citizens last year – one of the highest numbers on record since 1907. The naturalisation test is one of the final steps toward American citizenship – a months-long process that requires legal permanent residency for years before applying. The US currently has the easiest citizenship test compared to other Western countries, including Germany, Canada and the UK, political science experts allege. Applicants must answer six out of 10 civics questions – selected from a bank of 100 questions – correctly to pass. Applicants are not told which questions will be selected but can see and study the 100 questions before taking the test. Authorities said last December that the test, which was last updated in 2008, was due for revision after 15 years. The new version is expected in late 2024. The test was previously changed by Donald Trump’s administration in 2020, making it longer and more difficult to pass, but after taking office Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at eliminating barriers to citizenship which changed the test back to its previous version.

A current civics question has an officer asking the applicant to name a war fought by the US in the 1900s. The applicant only needs to say one out of five acceptable answers – World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War or Gulf War – to get the question right. But in the proposed multiple-choice format, the applicant would read that question and need to know all five of the wars fought by the US in the 1900s in order to select the one correct answer.

