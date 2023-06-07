A $500million stake in an Artificial Intelligence firm could help Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto exchange FTX out of trouble, according to a report.

Bankers who are working to clean up the mess left behind in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy in November are understood to be shopping the company’s most valuable asset: a stake in Anthropic, an AI start-up that is now worth billions.

Perella Weinberg, the boutique bank given the task, is said to be teasing the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of shares in Anthropic as a way to help pay money owed to out-of-pocket FTX customers.

This is according to news outlet Semafor, who cited inside sources. It said FTX is thought to own $500 million worth of Anthropic stock.

The privately held company has gone from being relatively unknown to one of the leading and hottest firms in the AI boom in a matter of months.

READ MORE