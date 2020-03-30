New York Post:

The coronavirus has succeeded where lawmen like Bobby Kennedy and Rudy Giuliani failed for more than a century — by putting the freeze on the mob.

The wholesale cancellation of major sports in the face of the contagion has wiped out tens of millions of dollars in illegal gambling income, a “historic” blow to the Mafia, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

“There’s never been a time when they weren’t making money through gambling,” said one insider said. “Since the days of Lucky Luciano, when the Five Families started.

“This is historic.”

