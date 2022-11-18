On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to news that the Department of Defense failed another audit and couldn’t account for 61% of its assets by stating Congress should “build upon this audit, make sure the DOD is getting good value for our taxpayers” before 2024 and argued the department has far too many civilian employees and spends too much time on ensuring “our drill sergeants are using the right pronouns.”

Cotton said, “So, Laura, the reason we finally know this is that during the Trump era — the Trump administration, Congress insisted that the Department of Defense finally go through with these kind of audits, and we ought not wait until 2024 and a new presidential election. We should start right now, build upon this audit, make sure the DOD is getting good value for our taxpayers. I mean, right now, you have almost as many civilians in the Department of Defense as you have troops. We also need to make sure the focus is where it should be, which is making sure that our troops have the best equipment and training to defend our nation, not that our drill sergeants are using the right pronouns. So, there’s a lot of room for oversight in the new Congress of the Department of Defense.”

