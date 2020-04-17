NATIONAL REVIEW.COM

U.S. intelligence has “increasing confidence” that the novel Wuhan coronavirus outbreak began in a lab that was researching bat-coronaviruses, contrary to China’s claim that the pandemic emerged from a Wuhan wet market, according to multiple sources that briefed Fox News. The sources told Fox News that the initial transmission of the virus looks to be bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” contracted the disease while working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, before going into the general population. While the lab is China’s first to achieve the highest level of international bio-research safety, known as BSL-4, its work with bats had been conducted at the lower protection level of BSL-2. President Trump did not deny the bombshell when asked about details during Wednesday’s coronavirus press conference. ‘More and more we’re hearing the story . . . we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation,” he stated.

