Food prices in Germany have spiked by just under 40 per cent over last year, with items such as potatoes spiking by as much as 70 per cent in 12 months.

The German general public is facing a massive surge in the price of food — a considerable contributor to the ongoing cost of living crisis — with government statistics released on Monday indicating that the overall price of groceries in the country has risen by nearly 40 per cent within the last 12 months.

With many in the country already treading financial water as a result of an extreme surge in energy prices, the increased costs could not come at a worse time for citizens, with officials in the country worrying that riots and civil unrest remains possible should people be unable to properly heat their homes.

According to data published by federal statistics agency Destatis, the overall price of food rose by 39.4 in September, compared to the same month last year.

Some products however saw far greater price rises, with animal produce up just under 50 per cent, while the price of potatoes rose by a staggering 73 per cent within the same period.

