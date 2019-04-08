BREITBART:

Senator and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker (NJ) announced Monday he plans to introduce legislation that would form a commission to study reparations for black Americans.

“This bill is a way of addressing head-on the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial bias in our country,” a statement via Booker reads. “It will bring together the best minds to study the issue and propose solutions that will finally begin to right the economic scales of past harms and make sure we are a country where all dignity and humanity is affirmed.”

According to The Hill, a Booker spokesperson said the bill would create a commission aimed at analyzing the “impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans.” The body would be tasked with providing recommendations for those who are descendants of slaves. The New Jersey Democrat will unveil the bill’s text “shortly,” the lawmaker’s office said.