BREITBART:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told Seth Meyers on Monday night, “My testosterone sometimes makes me want” to punch the “elderly out-of-shape” Trump.

“Donald Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly out-of-shape man that he is if I did that — this physically weak specimen,” Booker said to hoots and hollers from the trained seal audience.

And what we have here is just one more example of Democrats fantasizing about committing an act of violence against President Trump, and using that fantasy to win applause, to win love from Late Night leftists, and to win votes.