Cory Booker keeping an eye on Biden: ‘Is he gonna doze off on me?’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) admitted this week he’s been closely monitoring President Biden as polls show growing consternation among voters about the commander-in-chief’s advanced age.

“I’m a human being. When I’m hanging out, I’m looking close,” Booker quipped Tuesday on Stephen A. Smith’s FanDuel show. “Is he gonna doze off on me? I’m sorry, I’m human. I want to see if this guy can roll with me.”

The Garden State senator, who competed with Biden in 2020 for the Democratic presidential nomination, went on to insist that he’s been satisfied with Biden’s capabilities after viewing them up-close.

“I’ve sat up in the Oval Office and he’s known more about facts than people on his staff does,” Booker added, though he insinuated that the 80-year-old president would lose to him in a push-up contest.

