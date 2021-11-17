The Daily Mail:

“…and if he decides to sue, I say go for it and hold the media accountable.”

The parallels between me and Kyle Rittenhouse are impossible not to draw.

Kyle was 17-years-old when he became a household name after that terrible tragedy in Kenosha.

I was 16-years-old when I was catapulted into the national conversation by video of an encounter with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

In only hours a CNN host tweeted an image of me, writing: ‘Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?’.

Kyle wasn’t given his day in court by his critics.

And neither was I.

The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me.

They came quickly, without hesitation, because Kyle was an easy target that they could paint in the way they wanted to.

This is the problem with liberal media outlets in the United States. They want to get the story first, get the most views, make the most money, and advance the agenda from liberal patrons.

These outlets cover themselves when they are wrong with small footnotes at the ends of long articles, clarifying that new information has come out and that they have updated their coverage.

News shouldn’t be a scoreboard that constantly changes.

News is about coverage that includes a statement of facts that does not need to be corrected. But, the liberal media doesn’t do this.

The liberal media rushes to be the first to report.

So every single label on Kyle as a ‘terrorist’, ‘white supremacist’, and ‘school shooter’ in the streets of Kenosha, will only ever be withdrawn after the damage has been done.

