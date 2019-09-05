NEW YORK POST:

A sergeant with the Milwaukee Department of Corrections was killed in a road-rage shooting in front of her teenage son — whom she was teaching how to drive, authorities said.

Tracey Smith, 46, was in the front passenger seat as she gave her 17-year-old son a driving lesson Aug. 30, according to a criminal complaint from the city’s police department.

The teen was in a left turn lane when a gold van cut in front of him to make the same turn from the wrong lane — and the two vehicles collided, authorities said.

The teen stopped the car, and his mother got out to survey the damage and confront the van driver, police said.