NY POST

In harrowing footage captured by a bodycam, a Louisvillecorrections officer is seen punching a handcuffed inmate. Officer David Schwartz,who was fired following the incident, was filmed raising his fist to19-year-old Terry Whitehead before striking the inmate in the face. A secondofficer also was fired for failure to report the incident and prior“unprofessional actions” on social media. Whitehead has filed a lawsuit againstthe two officers, alleging excessive force, assault and battery.

