Former Vice President Joe Biden repeated the false claim that President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people” in Charlottesville, Virginia, adding the false claim that the president did not condemn the murder of a protester.

President Trump condemned neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally,” and repeatedly:

Aug. 12, 2017: Trump condemned “violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, after neo-Nazi and Antifa clashes

Aug. 14, 2017: Trump condemned “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” in White House statement

Aug. 15, 2017: Trump condemned neo-Nazis “totally,” praised non-violent protesters “on both sides” of statue debate

Trump also specifically condemned the murder of left-wing protester Heather Heyer, who was killed when a neo-Nazi rammed his car into demonstrators. The president said: “You can call it terrorism, you can call it murder. … The driver of the car is a murderer, and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing.” Biden’s claim is entirely false.

