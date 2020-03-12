MIRROR.CO.UK

These x-ray images show the damage that coronavirus is doing to the lungs of people who catch the potentially deadly bug. Doctors have been able to identify specific abnormalities caused by Covid-19 and the patterns are similar to those found in patients from the SARS and MERS outbreaks. The scans show patches in the lungs and the experts’ findings could lead to a quicker diagnosis and help to prevent infections. The first British person to catch the flu-like illness had previously told how it hit him “like a train” and left him “suffocating” and in blinding pain for weeks.

