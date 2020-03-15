CNN:

Below are the restrictions in place among the countries of the world. We’ll be expanding this story as the situation develops.

United States

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that travel from the UK and Ireland will be suspended starting Monday night.This is in addition to Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Other countries (30 in all) and who they are restricting …

Australia – Asian countries

Austria – Italy, China’s Hubei Province, Iran and South Korea

Cambodia – Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the US

China – Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals

