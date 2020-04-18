Daily Star:

A vaccine for the deadly coronavirus may never be developed, a leading immunologist has warned.

But Professor Ian Frazer, who co-invented the groundbreaking HPV cervical cancer vaccine, also said it was possible that Covid-19 could diminish naturally, becoming less effective on its own.

The Australian told news.com.au that trying to immunise against coronavirus was like trying to immunise against the common cold – difficult to impossible.

He added: “It is tricky, vaccines for upper respiratory tract diseases, because the virus lands on the outside of you.”

Prof Frazer, of Queensland University, said 100 teams all over the world were testing for vaccines, but he stressed there was no model of how to attack Covid-19.

