NBC NEWS

• Global death toll rises to at least 638 as confirmed cases reach more than 31,000 in mainland China

• 8 Americans diagnosed with virus on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

• 27 cruise passengers screened in New Jersey

• Chinese commission sends investigators after death of doctor punished after raising alarm

• President Xi Jinping urges U.S. to respond to outbreak in “reasonable way”

• Two more State Department-chartered evacuation flights leave Wuhan for U.S.

READ MORE AT NBC NEWS