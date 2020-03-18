CBS New York:

An NYPD officer has tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of cases continues to spread statewide.

More than 1,650 people are sick in New York State, with 923 of those cases in New York City, where the death toll has risen to 10.

Police sources tell CBS2 at least one officer at the 1st Precinct has tested positive and more than two dozen others are out sick, many feeling symptoms.

The precinct is still open in TriBeCa, but the NYPD does have a contingency plan in place if there’s a shortage of manpower.

Officials are investigating whether the officer who tested positive was exposed on the job.

Police sources say 31 officers are out sick, with 17 feeling symptoms.

If there is a shortage, sources say the department will institute mandatory 12-hour shifts, similar to what happened after 9/11.

