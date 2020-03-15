CBSN – Denver:

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some changes to how the Denver Police Department will investigate some crimes and take some reports. As of Friday evening, there is one coronavirus death in Colorado and 77 cases.

“DPD will begin taking some reports and statements via phone call instead of dispatching officers to gather information in person,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock during a news conference on Friday afternoon. The changes were announced during an update on how the City of Denver is taking action with the coronavirus pandemic.

During the news conference, Hancock wanted to reassure Denver residents that police will be available when needed, based on the severity of the circumstances.

“To be clear, this change will not impact the dispatching of officers to high priority, emergency incidents … Denver’s emergency communications center personnel and DPD personnel will then work together to identify calls where an officer’s presence is not required to complete a report. DPD also encourages residents to utilize online crime reporting tool when possible to help further reduce person to person interactions.”

More at CBSN – Denver