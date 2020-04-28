KPIX – BAY AREA:

The public health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders this week, largely keeping in place current restrictions in place and extending them through the end of May.

The new order will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities. Details of the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order, according to a press statement from the region’s public health officers.

Shelter-in-place orders were set to expire on May 3, 2020. In a joint press release from the health officers for the seven jurisdictions, they cited the collective sacrifice of more than seven million citizens as having made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, ensuring hospitals were not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives.

