Coronavirus transmission research from Japan says micro-droplets that linger in the air after a cough or during conversation may carry the virus.

Talking to someone in a setting where the air doesn’t move might increase your risk of getting COVID-19.

More research is needed to prove the empirical findings of the scientists, as it’s unclear how many micro-droplets would be enough to cause an infection.

We should all be wearing masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, said the general director of the Chinese CDC in an interview recently. That’s contrary to the current guidelines in Europe and the US, which state that only people who suspect they might be infected with the novel coronavirus should wear masks in public.

