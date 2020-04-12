CNET:

The federal government’s economic relief package includes stimulus payments from the IRS for a majority of US taxpayers. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting the week of April 13, the first coronavirus stimulus payments will go out for those who have set up direct deposit with the IRS. Not everyone will receive the full $1,200 payment amount, but if you meet the requirements for a check, the government will either direct deposit the money into your bank account or mail it to you.

Those who don’t meet the requirements won’t get a stimulus check at all. But your chances to get some amount of the 2020 stimulus money are high. As many as 83% of taxpayers may qualify to receive an economic impact payments, according to The Washington Post, and that goes for people who regularly receive Social Security payments.

