Conservative talk show Rush Limbaugh may not have been infected by the coronavirus, but he had a rough case of foot-in-mouth disease Wednesday. The ailing talk show host, who has suggested reports of the deadly disease are part of a conspiracy to undermine President Trump, further misinformed his audience Wednesday by claiming the virus is referred to as COVID-19 because there have been 18 other coronaviruses. “Why do you think this is COVID-19?” he said. “This is the 19th coronavirus. They’re not uncommon.” The Washington Post reported Limbaugh’s factual error Thursday, noting that the virus’ name is short for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which is the year it was identified.

