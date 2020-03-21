Breitbart:

Editor’s Note – Oh good lord.

Expanding curbs on elective and cosmetic surgery is preventing people who say they are transgender from getting “lifesaving” operations, according to an article in Vice magazine.

The reporter who wrote the article, titled ,“As Hospitals Prepare for COVID-19, Life-Saving Trans Surgeries Are Delayed,” interviewed a handful of people who face delays getting breasts removed or genitalia altered.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins, real-time data about the coronavirus from around the globe show that, as of Friday, 258,052 people have the virus and 11,268 have died, including 216 in the United States.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 0.6 percent of people in the United States identified as transgender in 2016.

But Vice portrayed the plight of transgenders as dangerous during this emergency health crisis where in two states so far — California and New York — people have been ordered to stay home.

Vice’s report claims that “gender-affirming surgery” is necessary (quoted in part):

“Research has suggested that gender-affirming surgery, in particular, has a notable and long-term impact on mental health, but far too often, trans people already wait far longer than is safe or healthy for this care. Further delays can be dangerous and even life-threatening.”

Read more at Breitbart