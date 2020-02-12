NY SUN

Chinese government officials and the World Health Organization are bad-mouthing the Trump administration for trying to stop the coronavirus from invading the United States. Team Trump is barring foreigners who have been in China recently from entering the country. Americans returning from China are quarantined for 14 days. China ­accuses President Trump of arousing fear. WHO claims the president’s policies “unnecessarily interfere with travel and trade.” Don’t fall for this bombast. You can’t fight an epidemic with political correctness. Mr. Trump’s travel restrictions are saving lives here and sparing American hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by flu season, from being thrown into crisis.

