New York Post:

Add this to the growing list of the coronavirus‘ awful toll on victims: a symptom that produces a strange buzzing sensation throughout their body.

The side effect, reported by patients sharing their symptoms on Twitter, is now being described as “fizzing,” and is one of the more mysterious marks of the illness. Doctors on the frontlines of treating the illness tell The Post it may be one of the last sensations patients feel as their bodies fight the disease.

Other symptoms of the deadly disease include a loss of smell and taste, fever, aches, breathlessness, fatigue, a dry cough, diarrhea, strokes and seizures, and for some, no symptoms at all.

But as more and more patients share the effects of the illness online, many are finding they have the strange new symptom, too. One patient, @miafia, who felt the sensation since the first day of her symptoms, described it as “an electric feeling on my skin.”

