The US government is moving to evacuate citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is paralyzed by a massive virus outbreak.
The government is arranging a charter flight Sunday to get citizens and diplomats out of the epidemic-stricken city, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The number of people in China infected with the coronavirus now tops 1,300, according to the Global Times, an English-language Chinese news outlet.
At least 41 people have died in Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million. It has sickened at least two people in the US and three people in New York are being monitored.
