The Chinese city at the center of the deadly new coronavirus became a war zone on Thursday as authorities expanded their lockdown on the city to other areas to contain 18 million people. The unprecedented quarantine came as officials revealed that the flu-like illness has now killed 25 and infected more than 830 worldwide — and that it can spread far more easily between people than previously thought. Public-health authorities in Wuhan declared they were in a “state of war” as they locked down the central city of nearly 11 million people, where the outbreak was traced to a live-animal market in late December.

