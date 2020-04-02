ABC7 – New York:

New guidance for EMS in New York City and Long Island says that patients in cardiac arrest should not be transported to the hospital if they cannot be saved in the field.

The hospitals in New York are overrun with coronavirus infections and emergency rooms are trying to minimize the number of difficult arrivals.

“It almost seems like it’s never stopping, people keep coming and coming and coming and there’s just no space to put them,” said ER Dr. Darien Sutton.

City officials have released stark new guidance to equally overworked ambulance crews, effective immediately, if they can’t resuscitate a patient in the field, they must withhold CPR and declare the person dead.

They can no longer continue to the hospital.

