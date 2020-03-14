The Mirror:

This week, coronavirus cases in the UK surpassed 430, leading to widespread panic about the spread of the disease.

The disease is known to cause a range of unpleasant symptoms, including shortness of breath, fever and cough.

However, a new study has warned that the disease could also cause damage to men’s testicles .

While this link is yet to be proven, researchers from Wuhan’s Tongji Hospital are urging male coronavirus patients to have their fertility tested once they’ve recovered.

In their study , which has been widely shared on Chinese social media, the researchers, led by Professor Li Yufeng, explained: “New coronavirus infections are mainly caused by damage to the lungs and immune system, but in theory new coronavirus infections can also cause testicular damage.

