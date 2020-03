NY POST

Coronavirus has claimed its latest victim: a non-sexual cuddling party in San Francisco. The next monthly installment of Cuddle Party, scheduled for March 14, has been nixed as part of the California city’s ban on non-essential events held in city-owned facilities to curb the virus’ reach, Business Insider reports. Dr. Yoni Alkan, who organizes San Francisco’s branch of Cuddle Party, says Saturday’s event is the sole one to be canceled “for now.”

